Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma song hits record views on YouTube

The song ‘Butta Bomma’ from All Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic and family drama Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released last year in the month of December. Within minutes, the song Butta Bomma received thousands of likes and views on YouTube. Now, the Butta Bomma video song has crossed a new milestone.

According to the latest update, the song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has crossed about 100 million views on YouTube. Finally it has become the fastest 100 Million viewed song in Telugu Film Industry.