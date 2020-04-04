Tablighi Jamaat members again misbehave with hospital staff

The Tablighi Jamaat members has again misbehaved with the hospital staff. The Tablighi Jamaat quarantined at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur were allegedly misbehaved with the medical staff.

The hospital accuses that the Tablighi Jamaat members beaks hospital rules and defy the social distancing norms. Medical staff accuses that the Jamaat members who have been tested positive are refusing to take medicines, making unreasonable demands by asking them to provide them with new clothes, good food and something for their entertainment.

The Jamaat members also spit on hands and then touch staircase railings, Aarti Lalchandani, a senior doctor at the hospital, said.

“Our team is engaged in providing healthcare services to those admitted here. They were told not to spit in the hospital, but they refuse to accept our instructions. They also misbehaved with the doctors. It is sad that despite giving every possible help,

The hospital administration has informed the authorities concerned regarding misbehavior of the Tablighi Jamaat members, the doctor said.