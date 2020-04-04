“Voting for Imran Khan was a big mistake” : Pak man commits suicide outside PM House ; Video goes viral

Pakistani man commited suicide by self-immolating outside the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Friday.

According to Pakistan Today, the name of the man was Faisal Abbasi, a resident of Murree. After the self-immolation, Abbasi received serious burn injuries and was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) but could not survive the injuries.

Abbasi’s relative was admitted in a hospital and he was unhappy with the way the treatment was going on and this was the reason that prompted him to commit suicide.

Reportedly, before committing suicide, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he had made a big mistake by voting for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf