Waqf board chairman lodges complaint against Tablighi Jamaat leader

Waseem Rizvi, the Chairman of the UP Shia Central Board of Wakfs has lodged a complaint against the leader of Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Saeed .Rizvi lodged complaint at Nizzamuddin police station in New Delhi.

Waseem Rizvi has in his complaint has urged police to take case against the Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Saeed and his supporters under section 121 Waging or attempt to wage war, 124A Sedition, 188 Disobedience to order by public servant, 269 spreading infection, 307 Causing death, 302 Murder R/W 120B of The Indian Penal Code.

Waseem Rizvi has earlier accused that the organization produced suicide bombers. He has earleir asked to the union government to ban the organization for anti-national activity.

Rizvi alleged that Tablighi Jamaat had deliberately got its followers infected with coronavirus and sent them to India so that maximum people got infected. “Such a mentality deserves death and nothing less. The organization should be banned,” he stated.