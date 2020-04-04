Watch the adorable video of a dog delivering homemade cookies to neighbours

A video of a dog delivering cookies has been gone viral on internet. In the video the dog can be seen delivering homemade cookies to neighborhood.

Each day Sheldon, the dog, puts on a special backpack filled with cookies and embarks on his daily journey to distribute homemade food among his neighbours. A video was also shared on the official Instagram account in the name of the dog .

“I’ve been using my daily walk to deliver my family, friends and neighbours goodies! I love seeing how happy it makes everyone. Sound on to hear what I’m delivering today,” captioned the video

Sheldon’s master Kate Mitchell runs a makeup studio and prior to the lockdown he used to accompany her to the studio to meet people. It was her idea behind this as she and the dog were practicing social distancing.