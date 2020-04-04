‘Who is the best Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi ?: See Virat Kohli’s answer to this question

Football lovers world over fight over the question who is the best footballer Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Now Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has answered his answer to this question.

While speaking to former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Kohli has revelaed his answer to this question. As per Kohli Ronaldo is the best footballer.

“I love Ronaldo’s work ethic, drive, passion and ability to deflect all the noise from the outside, He moves ahead and just gets it done,” Kohli said.

“Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has,” said Kohli earlier in an interview.