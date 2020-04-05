Man shot dead over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat

A young man aged 30 was shot dead over his remarks against the Tablighi Jamaat. The shocking incident took place at Bakshi Moda area in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The man identified as Lautan Nishad was shot by Mohammed Sona at a tea stall in Prayagraj. he died on the spot.

As per police, Lotan Nishad was sitting at a tea shop in the village at around 9.30 am. While reading the newspaper, he got into a dispute, over the role of Tablighi Jamaat in transmitting the Coronavirus, with some others . Mohammad Sona, who was present there, began assaulting the him .

After sometime Sona brought a gun and fired at him from close range. Nishad fell on the ground and started bleeding. The villagers held captive Sona.

Police has arrested Sona and his father Qadir, under the National Security Act (NSA). The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, had announced a compensation of ?5,00,000 for the family of the victim.

The police have recovered a licensed gun from the house of the accused.