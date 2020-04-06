Actress Sri Reddy gets trolled for posting vulgar comments about Samantha, Trisha

Actress Sri Reddy has made comments on the private parts of Samantha and Trisha on her Facebook page which has not gone well with the fans of these two actresses.

Sri Reddy who is fighting for casting couch in the film industry, is putting the same community to shame with her uninspiring behavior and her below-the-belt jokes. Earlier Sri Reddy was expected to become a voice of voiceless females in the film industry, but now she is letting down people’s expectations through her pics and gestures.

Few days ago, Sri Reddy also made controversial comment on Amala Paul over her rumored second marriage and this time she made comments on Samantha and Trisha. She wrote on the wall of Facebook, “Samantha lemons, trisha grapes are nothing in front of me.”

Last year in the month of September, Sri Reddy had shared a pic of her and Samantha Akkineni on Facebook, and asked her fans that who is hotter? And about Trisha Krishnan, she had said, “Trisha Krishnan became famous after her bathing video came out, what is there If I expose a little bit. Nothing is there in trisha. I am hotter.”

In past Sri Reddy has made s*xual harassment allegations on many South Indian actors and families that include Nani, AR Murugadoss, Kona Venkat, Viva Harsha, Sundar C, Raghava Lawrence and Abhiram Daggubati.