Controversial actress Sri Reddy shares sensational remark against director AR Murugadoss ; Watch Here

Sri Reddy is very active on her Facebook page, where she boasts of 6.1 million followers. She keeps them with her glamourous photos, videos, and naughty messages. She also speaks about current affairs, shares her views on them and criticises people involved in the issues. She often makes it to headlines for her sensational and controversial views.

Sri Reddy is back in the news with a sensational remark against director AR Murugadoss. She calls him uncle and says that he likes to steal women v*gina and he is a thief of movie stories.

The actress, who first started the #MeToo movement first in south India, was at it again, as she took to her Facebook account talk about AR Murugadoss. She made a sensational comment on the director but offered an apology to Kollywood. Sri Reddy posted, “Murugadas uncle likes to steal women v*gina and thief of movie stories. These are movie legends. sorry on Tamil Industry.”

It is known that Sri Reddy had made serious allegations against some celebs and AR Murugadoss was one of them. The actress had posted on her Facebook page in July 2018, “Hi Tamil director Murugadas ji..h r U??U remember green park hotel??we met through veligonda Srinivas..U promised me a role. But we had a lot of …, till now u didn’t offer me anything..U r also a great person sir..[sic]”