Actress Nia Sharma shares her latest pics amid lockdown : See Pics

Neha Sharma, called by her stage name Nia Sharma, is an Indian television actress who has established a name in the industry. She debuted into television by playing Anu in Star Plus’s Kaali but rose to fame for her role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Sharma’s other well known characters include playing Roshni Patel in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja, Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Aarohi Kashyap/Anjali Sharma in Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan.In 2017, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 as a contestant.Her current show is the fourth season of Colors TV’s most viewed series, the supernatural thriller Naagin where she plays the role of a shape-shifting female serpent Brinda.

Nia Sajrama has made her important place in the hearts of her fans. Nia Sharma is currently working on Ekta Kapu’s supernatural show Naagin.

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma is also sharing something on Instagram. With this, he has now memorized 2019 and shared many pictures. While sharing photos, Nia wrote – Rewinding 2019 Coz 2020 is paused! Nia Sharma was seen wearing a white color dress in the photos. Along with this, black boots, open hair and black shades were complimenting her look.