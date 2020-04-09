Coronavirus : Heartrending video of a three-year-old daughter crying outside a hospital for her mother goes viral ; Watch Here

An emotional video of a three-year-old daughter crying outside a hospital for her mother, to return home, which left the mother teary-eyed too, went viral on social media, Wednesday.

In the 0.37-second heartbreaking video clip shared on Twitter, a three-year-old Aishwarya is seen crying and calling out to her mother, Sugandha Korikoppa, a staff nurse at one of the district-designated hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases in Belgavi. The toddler is upset as she cannot go near her mother and embrace her as Sugandha is under quarantine for 14 days after she served at the hospital for a week. Aishwarya urges her mother to return home. Sugandha is also seen standing helplessly at the entrance of the hospital. She too starts crying as she neither could go near her daughter nor explain the situation to her. In the end, is seen making hand gestures, suggesting her husband to take the daughter away from there.

Sugandha had not gone home for 11 days and her daughter, went to bed crying almost every night. Sugandha’s husband Santosh brought his daughter Aishwarya to the hospital so that she could see her mother for a few minutes from the entrance. He parked his bike outside and called Sugandha on her mobile phone. Sugandha rushed out of the hospital and stood near the entrance as she had to maintain social distance.