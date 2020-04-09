Covid-19: Fine will imposed for doing this in UAE

Abu Dhabi police has warned the drivers and people who throw masks and gloves out of their vehicle through window will be imposed fines. The Abu Dhabi police has informed that a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points will be registered against their driving licences.

“The masks and gloves pose a threat to public health and the environment. They may have been contaminated and may lead to the spread of diseases,” said Abu Dhabi police in a statement.

“Such behaviours of littering masks are bad and we condemn them. The masks can be contaminated which contributes to the spread of coronavirus, Masks should be disposed of properly in waste bins. There is a need to promote good behaviours among the community,”aded the statement.