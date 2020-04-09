Covid-19 Impact: Broadband speed in India declined

The speed of internet in India has declined. This was revealed by the the Speedtext Global Index by Ookla. As per the report the mobile and fixed broadband downloads speeds in India declined in March.

As per the report the mobile download speed in India declined from 11.83 Mbps in February to 10.15 Mbps in March. Download speeds on fixed broadband have decreased from 39.65 Mbps in February to 35.98 Mbps in March. The fixed broadband speed in India has been slowing down since the beginning of 2020. It said India had 41.48 Mbps broadband speed in January. By March, speeds dropped by 5.5 Mbps.

As per the report India had declined two spots on fixed broadband speed and is now positioned at 71st globally in the category. On mobile speed index, India ranks 130.

As per the experts the nationwide lockdwon has affected the internet speed. As people were forced to stay in home the usage of internet has increased.

“When networks are under usage strain, like they are in this unprecedented time of lockdown in India due to COVID-19, it is natural that they experience some level of slowdown,” said Doug Suttles, CEO of Ookla.