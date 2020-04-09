Delhi police traced Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad

Maulana Saad, the leader of Tablighi Jamaat has been traced by the Delhi police. The leader of the Tablighi Jamaat has been hiding in the Zakir Nagar in Delhi. He has claimed that he is under self quarantine. The police has made it clear that he will be interrogate him after the end of his quarantine period.

Maulana Saad is booked by the police under The Epidemics Act 1897 for allowing religious congregation in the month of March despite repeated warnings from the government. Maulana Saad is wanted in an offence lodged by the Delhi Police under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and sections of the Indian Penal Code, for violating government directions on steps to be taken for avoiding the spread of Coronavirus.

The cleric has been traced to Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi, sources said. His lawyer Tauseef Khan, however, said Saad is under self-quarantine and will join investigation after his quarantine period is over. week.

“Saad is currently under self-quarantine and will join investigation once the period of 14 days gets over,”said his advocate, Tauseef Khan,.

Till now several hundred cases of COVID-19 cases across the country have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi last month. More than 25,500 Tablighi members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country .