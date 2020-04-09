Dubai police makes important announcement

The Dubai police on Thursday has announced that drivers can use Sheikh Zayed Road. Now the total roads that drivers can use between emirate has rised to 5. Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency at the Dubai Police has announced this.

Dubai police is now allowing people coming from the emirate of Abu Dhabi towards the other emirates, as well as those heading towards Abu Dhabi to use Sheikh Zayed Road.

Emirates Road (Dubai Bypass Road), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai-Hatta Road or Dubai-Ain road are among the other roads drivers can use.