Monalisa broke internet with her throwback pictures: See pics

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is the pet of netizens. The hot actress is followed by millions on social media.

The actress who is known for her hot, bold and sexy looks, always share her photos on her social media handle. With 2.8 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa’s pictures often go viral on social media .

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked over 200 films. She also grabbed attention with her association with a television reality show Big Boss 10th season and dance show Nach Baliye.

The actress has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.