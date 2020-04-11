Coronavirus : Govt extends COVID19 lockdown till May 1

The lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus transmission has been extended till May 1 in Rajasthan, reports said on Friday. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in consultation with his Cabinet colleagues, considering the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in all parts of India. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government also extended the lockdown till May 1 to curb the spread of virus.

The lockdown in all Indian states, announced between March 22 to 24, was scheduled to end on April 14 — as per the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Chief Ministers of a number of states conveyed to the central government that lifting the restrictions at this stage would be disastrous.