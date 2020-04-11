Dubai International Airport makes important announcement regarding passenger flight service

Dubai International Airport (DXB),on Saturday has made an important announcement. The DXB has announced operation of select Emirates flights from April 12.

Emirates airline will now operate recently commenced passenger services to select destinations from DXB’s Terminal 3, said DXB in a statement.

‘Effective April 12 Emirates airline will now operate recently commenced passenger services to select destinations from DXB’s Terminal 3. Passengers are advised to contact Emirates airline directly to seek additional information or book travel. All departing passengers will undergo thermal scanning at DXB’s Terminal 3. Passengers are also reminded to bring their own face masks, gloves and abide by social distancing rules.

This development follows the suspension of all inbound and outbound passenger flights, and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE effective as of 11:59 pm on March 24 and until further notice. Aside from the aforementioned Emirates airline operations, only vital cargo and emergency evacuation flights will operate from DXB and DWC during this period.

Dubai Airports continues to be fully committed to supporting the measures being taken to ensure the health and safety of our valued customers, our community and our employees”, said the statement.