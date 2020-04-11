Murder charges will be imposed upon Tablighi Jamaat members for hiding travel history

The Chattisgarh government has decided to impose murder charges on Tablighi Jamaat members who hide their travel history. JP Maurya, the district collector in Rajnandgaon has ordered this.

Earlier on Friday, Maurya has asked all Tablighi Jamaat members in the district to disclose their travel history since March 1, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Maurya in his order said that if the concerned persons are found hiding any information “they will be booked under IPC 302 or 307 (murder or attempt to murder)”.

“As there has been a significant number of positive coronavirus cases among the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, they are requested to disclose any travel history after March 1, 2020, or if anyone has visited their place from in or outside Chhattisgarh is also to be notified,” the order said.

The Tablighi Jamaat event emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after hundreds of positive cases across the country were linked to the congregation, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.