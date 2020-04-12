Covid-19: GCC country announces extension of curfew

The nationwide curfew imposed in Saudi Arabia has been extended. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has approved the extension of the Kingdom’s curfew until further notice. The curfew was extended as the spread of coronavirus is increasing in the kingdom.

The Saudi King has previously ordered a curfew that took effect on March 23, from 7 pm to 6 am for 21 days, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud orders the extension of the curfew according to the current rates and indicators of the spread of the novel Coronvirus until a further notice.

Last week Saudi Arabia placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew, locking down much of the population to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Till now Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,033 Covid-19 cases and the total death toll has reached 52.