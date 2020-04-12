Lock-down extension: Government plans 20 Lakh Suraksha stores for essential supplies

As it is almost certain that the lock-down will be extended after April 14 ,the government plans to set up a chain of 20 lakh retail shops called ‘Suraksha Stores’ across India which will provide daily essentials to citizens while maintaining stringent safety norms.

Suraksha stores are sanitized retail outlets selling daily essentials while adhering to safety norms such as social distancing and sanitization to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government will pick 20 lakh retail outlets from the private and public sectors to convert it to ‘Suraksha stores’.FMCG companies are roped in by the central government to pick retail outlets from each state. Each FMCG company will be allotted one or two states for this operation. Unilever, ITC, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive are some of the top FMCG companies in India.

To become a ‘Suraksha Store’, a retail store will have to comply with a health and safety checklist, which includes social distancing of 1.5 meters outside the shop as well as billing counters, use of sanitizer or handwash by consumers before entering shops, provision of masks to all staff and sanitization of high touch areas twice a day.

Suraksha store will meet grocery,consumer durables, apparel and Salon demands of the Indian population.