Migrant worker hacks his Keralite wife to death

A migrant worker from W.Bengal Deepak 32, was arrested by Kundara police for killing his wife. Kavitha 28 was hacked with a heavy axe on her head on Saturday night. Kavitha died on the spot with two kids Rashmi and Kashinath aged nine and seven witnessing the horrible death of their mother.

Hearing loud cries for help neighbors rushed to their home only to see Kavitha lying dead in a pool of blood. Kavitha’s mother was crying for help with minor injuries she got on final attempts to save her daughter. Neighbors nabbed Deepak and handed over to police.

Deepak and Kavitha married 10 years ago when both became acquainted and fell in love, working together in a Cashew processing factory. Police said the initial investigation reveals Deepak’s growing suspicion on his wife’s fidelity was the cause of crime. The household chore soon grew violent when Deepak began questioning Kavitha on her phone’s call register.

Deepak was jobless during lock-down and he worked as a daily waged labor and construction worker in Kundara, Kollam district.