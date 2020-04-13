NEWSEntertainment

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi Hot Photo Gallery : See Pics

Apr 13, 2020, 01:17 pm IST

Aishwarya Lekshmi is an Indian actress and model from Trivandrum, Kerala. She began her career as a model in 2014 and made her acting debut in 2017 with the film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, followed by Mayaanadhi (2017), Varathan (2018), Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu (2019) establishing herself as a leading actress in Malayalam cinema.She won several accolades including Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.She was selected as the “Most Desirable Woman” of 2018 by Kochi Times.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close