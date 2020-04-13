Bhumi Pednekar turns up the heat by her latest photoshoot: See pics

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is turning the heat on the social media by her latest photoshoot . Her monochrome photoshoot for ‘Elle’ was a feast for eyes.
The photoshoot was styled by Samar Rajput and clicked by Bikramjit Bose. The glam squad featured makeup artist Akgun Manisali and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori.
She will be seen in Durgavati, a horror-thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie and starring Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer, which was played by Anushka Shetty in the original version.
Our February digital cover star @bhumipednekar sits down with her mentor, confidante and BFF, casting director @shanoosharmarahihai, to talk about her many firsts, career milestones and their rock-solid friendship that has stood the test of time. Issue on stands now. . On @bhumipednekar: Polyester blazer, @marksandspencerindia. Suede heels, @jimmychoo. 18K white gold and diamond earrings,18K white gold and diamond rings; both @herstoryjewels . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @thebadlydrawnboy Styling: @samar.rajput05 Hair: @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement Make-up: @akgunmanisali/ @inega.in Production: @p.productions_ Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling), @srishtiikumar (intern) . #ELLEFebruary #BhumiPednekar #Bollywood #Celebrity
"Last year, I was working non-stop. I had like 90-hour shoots; I was so exhausted. In December, when I had three films, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala, running simultaneously, it really felt like a big career milestone for me," says @bhumipednekar, our February digital cover star. . Catch her in conversation with friend and mentor @Shanoosharmarahihai in our latest issue. . On @bhumipednekar: Lycra bodysuit, @namratajoshipura. 18K rose gold and diamond earrings,18K white gold and diamond rings; both @herstoryjewels . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @thebadlydrawnboy Styling: @samar.rajput05 Hair: @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement Make-up: @akgunmanisali/ @inega.in Production: @p.productions_ Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling), @srishtiikumar (intern) . #ELLEFebruary #BhumiPednekar #Bollywood #Celebrity
