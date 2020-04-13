Bhumi Pednekar turns up the heat by her latest photoshoot: See pics

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is turning the heat on the social media by her latest photoshoot . Her monochrome photoshoot for ‘Elle’ was a feast for eyes.

The photoshoot was styled by Samar Rajput and clicked by Bikramjit Bose. The glam squad featured makeup artist Akgun Manisali and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori.

She will be seen in Durgavati, a horror-thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie and starring Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer, which was played by Anushka Shetty in the original version.