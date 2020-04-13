Madhuri shares her favorite Easter Cookie recipe

Madhuri Dixit Nene who is now busy with her family came up with a cookie recipe on Sunday. Declaring the cookie her favorite, she also revealed that they are baked especially on Easter day. These Ginger-Chocolate cookies are zesty.

Madhuri also answered to an interactive session in Twitter, in which she revealed her hit number ‘Ek do teen’ shooting was a completely different experience for her. The all-time hit dance number was shot in front of a real crowd and her admirers in twitter were keen to know if she was frightened to dance facing the crowd. She replied it was awkward but definitely not fear that she felt at the time.

Here is the method to prepare Zesty Ginger Chocolate cookies:

In a medium bowl mix together the flour, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and cocoa. Use an electric mixer with a paddle attachment to beat the butter and fresh ginger on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add brown sugar and beat until well combined. Add the molasses and beat until combined.

In a small bowl, dissolve the baking soda in boiling water. Add half of the flour mixture to the butter mixture then beat in baking soda mixture. Beat in the remaining flour mixture. Mix in the chocolate until just combined. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Scoop the dough into 1 1/2-tablespoon ball and place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Chill for 20 minutes. Roll each ball in the granulated sugar.

Bake until surfaces just begin to crack, 10 to 12 minutes, rotating halfway through. Let cool 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely. Cookies are best the day they are made but can be stored in airtight containers at room temperature up to 5 days.