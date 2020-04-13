Swiggy expands delivery services to 125 cities during lock-down

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has expanded delivery of groceries and household essential services to over 125 cities and has also tied up with a number of national brands and retailers.

HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Cipla and many other city-specific stores will deliver their products through Swiggy.For this the delivery platform of Swiggy will be expanded, Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.

“While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers,” Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder added.