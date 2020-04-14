Covid-19: Updates: 86 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman has announced the updated data of Covid-19 infection in the country. As per the new data released by Ministry of Health , 86 confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman.

The total number of Covid- 19 in Oman has rised to 813. Four people had died due to the deadly virus. 130 people had recovered from the infection.

The ministry has urged all people to adhere to the self-isolation procedures (in a room with own toilet), as the isolated person is served from outside the room as per the guidelines.

The Ministry also advised citizens and residents to keep washing their hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, and following the prescribed method of coughing and sneezing.