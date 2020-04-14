Unseen pictures of TV actress Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is an Indian actress and model. She is household name in India after she portrayed the female lead in TV series ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ and for her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’.

She debuted to entertainment industry through the Tamil film ‘Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu’. In 2014, she made her debut in Kannada with the film ‘Ninnindale’ featuring alongside Puneeth Rajkumar, which was followed by her debut Hindi film ‘Babloo Happy Hai’. And Galipatam became her first Telugu release. In 2016, Fernandes made her television debut with Sony TV’s ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’.

In 2017, Fernandes was ranked 4th in Times of India’s 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television List.In 2018, she was placed 15th in Biz Asia’s TV Personality List.

She was listed 3rd in Times of India’s Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2018 List. In 2019, Fernandes was placed 13th in Eastern Eye’s 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 List.