‘ Westerners are plagued by these diseases, because they do not clean their filth enough’, claims Islamic scholar: Video

An Islamic Scholar has come with a bizarre claims that the westerners were infected with pandemics like Covid because they did not clean their buttocks with water. Ahmad Al-Shahrouri, an Islamic scholar from Jordan has made this claim. The video of this was shared by Memri TV.

“They are plagued by these diseases, these microbes, and these viruses because they do not clean their filth enough. Believe me when I tell you that once I traveled to a foreign country, and I had a middle seat on the plane. I sat between two citizens from the country I was traveling to. Believe me… for over two hours- it was a domestic flight… For over two hours, my head almost exploded from the stench that filled my nose! I couldn’t believe it when the flight was finally over and I could leave my seat”, he said in the video.

#ICYMI: Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: Westerners Are Plagued with Diseases Like the Coronavirus Because They Do Not Wash Filth from Their Behinds with Water Like We Do #MEMRICoronavirus pic.twitter.com/SwqxqTWVpe — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 11, 2020

“Why is France famous for producing the most luxurious perfumes? It is because they do not use water. They use perfumes to get rid of the filth and foulness of their bodies and of the odours that stick to them. Oh Muslim, you should praise Allah for making you perform ablution”, he added.