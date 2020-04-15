Coronavirus : Health Ministry shares useful tips to ensure mental health

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has provided some useful through which we can manage the mental health of senior citizens and boost our immunity.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and has asked chief secretaries of states and Union territories to follow and widely publicise an advisory it has prepared for the protection of senior citizens and their caretakers from coronavirus.

The three-page advisory consists of dos and don?ts to be followed by senior citizens and their caregivers during these difficult times.

The advisory, prepared in association with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS, says as per 2011 Census, there are 8.8 crore senior citizens in the age group of 60-69, 6.4 crore in 70-79, 2.8 crore belonging to 80 years and above and 18 lakh indigent elders (destitute who are homeless or deserted by their families).

In a letter to the chief secretaries of states, R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has said that senior citizens are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and has listed dos and don?ts on how to remain safe and care for their mental health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The don?ts prescribed for senior citizens are not to come in close contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus disease like fever/cough/breathing difficulty.

The dos prescribed for the elderly ask the senior citizens to stay at home, avoid visitors, but maintain one-metre distance if necessary and remain active within the home, by carrying out light exercise and yoga. The advisory also asks the senior citizens to maintain one-metre distance while meeting anyone if necessary.

The advisory states that the seniors should not isolate themselves and confine themselves into their rooms, should not ?follow sensational news or social media posts? and should not ?spread or share any unverified news or information further.

The advisory also asks to ensure proper nutrition through home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity.