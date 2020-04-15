Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,993 in India

The number of coronavirus confirmed cases has surged in the country. In the last 24 hours 1,118 people were tested Covid-19 positive. The total number of patients in the country has rised to 11,933.

In the last 24 hours 77 people had lost their lives due to the pandemic. The total death toll in the country has rised to 392. 1344 people have fully recovered from the deadly virus.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Health, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country. Till now 2,687 have been diagnosed with the deadly virus and 178 people were died.

In Delhi, 1,561 cases have been reported and 30 deaths . In Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan – 1,204 and 1,005 – COVID-19 cases have been reported respectively.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 2 million on Wednesday. The death toll also jumped to 128,011. The Unites States is the worst affected country as over 600,000 cases have been reported in this country so far. Over 26,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.