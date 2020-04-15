Indian Instagram queen shares her naked pics once again : See Pics

Indian Instagram queen who takes over Instagram with her bold, often nude photos has once again shared a breathtakingly hot picture of herself completely naked. Nikita Gokhale, the XXX-tra hot Instagram sensation is back winning hearts. Spiking the temperatures in her own desi way, Nikita Gokhale posted a picture of her stripped to nothing but a few pieces of jewellery like the nose ring aka Nath, neckpiece, bangles aka choodiyan and a bindi. For those who don’t know, this Marathi mulgi is known for her boldness on Instagram, that she shares to keep her followers fall for her.

Nikita Gokhale, the Marathi actress is immensely popular. She has been renowned internationally and is a fashionista! She has also participated in international bikini competitions and is quite big on social media! A native of Vidarbha, she was born in Tumsar taluka of Bhandara district. The dusky beauty is known to give her photoshoot an off-beat touch where she mixes nudity with Indian, traditional accessories. And she has done the same this time. Check out the picture of the curvaceous beauty: