Coronavirus : Sharjah issues new circular restricting movement of workers

Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) on Wednesday issued a circular restricting the movement of workers to other emirates.A number of new precautionary and preventive measures were announced for workers with the aim of protecting their health and safety in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

While prohibiting the movement of workers outside the emirate, thedepartment also imposed restrictions on their movement within Sharjah as a precautionary measure. Entry of workers from other emirates will also be restricted. Administrative penalties will be levied against violators.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said the decision comes within the framework of precautionary measures and aims to preserve public health. He said the rationale is to ensure physical distancing.

The official said some sections of society are excluded from the restrictions. They include those operating in the cleaning, food and private security sectors. Means of transportation carrying workers should halve their capacity and ensure everyone inside the vehicle wears masks and leaves a safe distance while gettingin and out of the vehicle.