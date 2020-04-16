Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 cases cross 12,000 in India

According to Health Ministry’s report,Covid19 positive cases in India crossed 12,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 12,380 including 414 deaths while 1,489 patients have recovered from the deadly disease.

Earlier between Tuesday and Wednesday, the country witnessed 1,076 new cases including 38 deaths. India is witnessing increase in the coronavirus cases with an average rise of 1,000 cases per day now. On Tuesday,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown for another 19 days which will now be effective till May 3 suggesting that earlier lockdown period which ended on April 15 helped India to contain the magnitude of the spread of virus adding if it had not been imposed then the situation in the country would have been devastating.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are the worst-hit states in the country having the maximum number of coronavirus cases. Mumbai has been badly hit due to COVID-19 outbreak as total positive cases in the city surged to 1,800. After Maharashtra, it’s Delhi where coronavirus positive cases have crossed 1,500-mark including 28 deaths while 30 people have recovered after getting infected with the coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has also been badly hit with coronavirus as total positive cases here are at 1,204 including 12 deaths while 81 people have recovered after getting infected with the virus.