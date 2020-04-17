Coronavirus : UAE residents to sing national anthem Today at 9pm

The Together We Chant for UAE initiative was launched by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation, the National Happiness and Positivity Programme, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police. The idea was to encourage residents to show their appreciation for the UAE’s first line of defence – the healthcare workers – by singing the national anthem Ishy Bilady, which translates as ‘Long Live My Country’.

Residents across the country have been called to sing the UAE national anthem to honour and appreciate the extensive efforts of healthcare workers who are on the frontline in combatting coronavirus COVID-19.The first event took place on Wednesday, where saw residents sang the UAE national anthem from their balconies and homes. The second event is scheduled for Friday April 17, at 9pm.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was emotionally impressed when he heard expatriate residents singing the UAE’s national anthem from the balconies and windows of their homes at such a challenging time.