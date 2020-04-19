Nationwide lockdwon will be relaxed from April 20: Here is the full list of activities allowed from Monday

The union government has earlier announced some relaxation on the nationwide lockdown imposed. The relaxations will come into effect from Monday. These relaxations were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on April 14 .

Here is the full list of relaxations available from tomorrow:

Private vehicles: Private vehicles are permitted but only during emergencies . While two people – driver plus one passenger at the back seat – are permitted to go out in a four-wheeler, only one person is allowed on a two-wheeler.

Cab services: Taxis, autorickshaw and cab services are shut till May 3.

Offices: The government has announced staggered shifts and lunch breaks for offices.People will have to maintain a distance of 10 feet while working in offices, and face masks will be compulsory. While IT companies have been allowed to call 50% of the staff to offices, other sectors have been allowed 33% of workforce.More than four people should not been allowed in office lifts, and only big vehicles are meant to be use during pick and drop of employees .

Who will work from home: People aged 65 or more, and those with children aged five years or less. Offices have also been asked to install thermak screening and hand sanitisers.

E-commerce: Amazon, Flipkart etc have been allowed to deliver stuff to people’s homes, but in a fresh notification issued on Sunday, the Home Ministry clarified that these platforms will be allowed to deliver only essential goods.

Construction activities: The government has also allowed construction activities from Monday. The real estate firms are, however, not allowed to bring in labourers from outside a state.

Agricultural activities: Packaging and marketing of food products allowed, but the companies involved in this business will have to follow social distancing.

Services: Electricians, plumbers motor mechanics, carpenter, courier services can start operations from tomorrow. The cable and DTH workers will be allowed to carry out repair and augment supplies.

Transport of goods: The transport of all goods have been allowed from Monday.

Essential services: Banks, ATMs, post offices, petrol and CNG pumps, hospitals, nursing homes, laboratories, medical equipment centres will continue to operate. Ambulances, doctors and scientists are allowed to cross over from one state to another.

These relaxations are, however, not allowed in areas identified as Covid-19 hotspots.