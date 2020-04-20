Bajaj launches Pulsar 125 BS 6: Know the features and price

India’s leading two wheeler company Bajaj has launched its BS 6 version of popular brand Bajaj Pulsar 125. The updated version is identical with its predecessor except in the case of engine. It has the same styling and paint scheme options (Neon Blue, Solar Red and Platinum Silver) as before.

The updated version of the bike runs on a BS 6 compliant 124.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine delivers delivers 12 PS of power and 11 Nm of torque. The bike is equipped with 5-speed manual transmission .

The bike comes with alloy wheels, single-piece seat, wolf-eyed halogen headlight, colored rear pillion grab rail, coloured Pulsar logos, and dual-LED taillights.

It also equips 240 mm front disc (optional) and a 130 mm rear drum brake. The brakes work in conjunction with CBS for enhanced safety. The suspension duties on the bike are carried over by telescopic fork at the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.

The Pulsar 125 BS 6 will be made available in drum and disc variants. While the base drum variant has been priced at R.69,997, the disc has been priced at Rs. 74,118. The new version has turned Rs. 7,500 more expensive when compared to its BS 4 version.