Know 3 easy ways to send WhatsApp message to someone not on your contact list

The main problem that a WhatsApp user faces is to send a message to person who is not on the contact list. To send a message to a person it is needed that his number must be in the contact list. But there are easy ways to over ride this.

Here are three easy ways to bypass this and chat with someone who is not on your contact list though.

1.WhatsApp’s own wa.me links

WhatsApp has an official way to contact a number that is not in your phone book, but it is not within the app. WhatsApp has explained in an FAQ that you can start a chat with any number by opening Chrome, Firefox or any other browser and going to this web address – https://wa.me/phonenumber.

Now, you need to replace the last part of the address with the full number you want to text. This includes the country and region code without the + sign and the () or the 00.

For example, if you want to chat with someone who has the number +1-234-567-8900, you need to use the URL – https://wa.me/12345678900. Once you type that you will be taken to a web page below with a big green ‘message’ icon. Tapping on this will open up a conversation with the number on WhatsApp.

2.Use an app

There are several Android apps that use the wa.me links in a non-user-facing way. You can just enter the number, tap a button and go into a new chat on WhatsApp.

3.Text selection and app actions

When you have a phone number in any app, just select the corresponding text and check the actions suggested.

The main one are usually Call, Cut, Copy, Paste. You need to check the overflow button (the three dots) and you will spot more options including sending a WhatsApp message. If you select this, you can just start a chat on WhatsApp via this mode.

To see if this works, type in the phone number with the + and country code in your Google search widget on the home screen. Tap to select it and tap on the overflow button. The option to send a WhatsApp message should pop up if your device is compatible.