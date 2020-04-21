Hackers sold data of 267 million Facebook users on Dark Web

Hackers has sold the data of around 267 million Facebook users on the dark web. The data were sold at a price of $623 (Rs 47,900 approx). As per reports, the data include passwords but contain details like email addresses, phone numbers, personal details and more. This was found by cyber security researchers.

Data of the Facebook profiles of users mostly from the US were sold by hackers. This was later removed by the ISP hosting it after being informed about it. However, there was another data with the same profile data along with 42 million more was created.

Cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble discovered that the stolen Facebook data was being sold on the dark web and on hacking forums. It is speculated that the data could have been stolen through third-party Facebook APIs. While the stolen data doesn’t contain account passwords, the email addresses can be used for phishing and scamming by cyber criminals.

The Cyble researchers recommended users to tighten their privacy settings on their Facebook profiles, and be cautious of unsolicited emails and text messages.