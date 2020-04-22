Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend shaves off his beard  while he was sleeping : Watch Video

Italian model and actress Giorgia Andriani on Tuesday took to her Instagram to share a video of herself getting goofy with Arbaaz and broke the internet. She shared a video in which she is seen shaving off Arbaaz’s beard as he enjoys his sound sleep. She shared the video saying, “Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say?” While fans thought that Arbaaz will be mad after realizing what has been done to him, he likes his look and his a big thumbs up to Giorgia at the end of the video.

Fans flooded Giorgia’s post as soon as it surfaced on the internet. Her Instagram followers loved her quirky expressions in the video and complimented the couple. One user wrote, “you have done a nice job”. Another said, “you two look sooooo cute together.” Check out the video here-