Forex Market: Indian rupee hits all-time low against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has touched all-time low against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar overseas and rise in coronavirus cases in the country has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the Interbank Forex Exchange, the Indian rupee opened weak at 76.86 The rupee edged lower to hit a record 76.91 against the dollar on Wednesday. The rupee had settled at 76.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Indian rupee is trading 20.825 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.04% to 100.30.