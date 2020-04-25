Actress Tejaswi Madivada looks stunning in her hot photoshoot : See Pics

Actress Tejaswi Madivada is one of the active user of social media sites and yesterday she took to her Instagram to share a throwback pic of her.

Ice Crème Baby Tejaswi Madivada decided to turn up the heat on the internet as she went bold by doing a topless photoshoot. She never misses a chance to stay in touch with her fans and nothing can really stop her from doing so. Tejaswi Madivada is ruling on social media with her stunning photoshoot. She gave her fans a summer feast with her picture straight from her bedroom where she is seen lying on the bed.

Tejaswi Madivada made her debut in film industry in 2013 with ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’ and came into limelight after delivering ‘Ice Cream’. She has become a known face on Television with the controversial reality show Big Boss.

O the work front, Tejaswi will be seen in Telugu movie Commitment which will have bold take on casting couch. The movie Commitment is helmed by Lakshmikanth Chenna and it is a four-episode anthology series.