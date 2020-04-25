Mysskin to join hands with Simbu for his next

Tamil filmmaker Mysskin will team up with Simbu for his next film. As per reports,KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green may produce the film. Simbu had earlier signed a project with Studio Green. And this film will be directed by Mysskin.

Earlier, the issue between Mysskin and actor Vishal has hitted the headlines. The issue started during the shooting of ‘Thupparivalan 2’. It was followed by some ugly exchange of words between the two which triggered quite a stir in Kollywood. Mysskin has now opted out of the project and Vishal himself is directing the remaining portions.