Two minor Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan: Victims family faces constant life threats

Attacks against minority Hindus in Sindh province of Pakistan continues. Families of two young Hindu girls has accused that two Hindu girls were abducted by brother of local political leader. The people from Hindu community has accused that religious persecution and torturing has become a custom in the province.

Two minor girls named Suthi and Shama — were forcibly abducted by the brother of Pir Faisal Shah Jeelani, a member of the National Assembly.

In a video, the victims’ family demanded justice . A family member said that Hindu minorities continue to face persecution in Sindh and they fear that girls will be converted to Islam.

“Minorities here are facing persecution. They have abducted our daughters. We are not getting justice and are continuously facing atrocities. The brother of a Member of National Assembly (MNA) Pir Fasil shah Jeelani threatens more abduction if we complain about it. Hindu minorities are facing threats. We can’t face this torture and would like to move out of Sindh”, said a family member. The family also said that police are not helping the victims but deliberately not taking any action due to the influence of the politician.

“Police is not cooperating with us. They took us to a court but did not produce the victims before the magistrate. Police is also favouring the culprits,” said a family member.

Abducting girls from minority communities like Hindus and Christians and forcefully converting them to Muslims has become a daily incident in Pakistan. Forced conversions, forced abduction of young girls, lack of voting rights, and desecration of places of worship are some of the tortures that the minority community faces in Pakistan.

Hindus make up 1.85% of Pakistan’s population according to the 1998 census. The Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) estimates that more than 1,000 Hindu and Christian girls are kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam annually.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has estimated that about 25 girls are abducted every month.