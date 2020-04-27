Coronavirus : “Dear PM, You should learn from Pinarayi Vijayan”,says Sitaram Yechury

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, highlighted the fact that unlike other world leaders, he had not addressed a single press conference, escaping all accountability on his government’s handling of the ongoing health crisis.

Saying that the PM has shown “a singular disdain to face the media and reply to the concerns of the Indian people”, Mr. Yechury suggested 12 steps to handle COVID-19 pandemic.

“Leaders of governments in most countries address regular press conferences and answer questions. This is the only way to remain accountable and to give confidence to the people that the government is both competent and in command of the situation,” the letter said.

Mr. Yechury pointed out that many chief ministers are regularly meeting the press, like the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The Chief Minister of the LDF government in Kerala holds a daily press briefing and outlines the measures that the government has taken to generate the confidence required for the people to face this challenge. Democratic accountability is grossly missing in your style of governance,” the CPI(M) leader told Mr Modi.