Coronavirus : Pakistan cleric blames women for COVID-19 on live TV show,video goes viral

Pakistan’s well-known cleric has passed an inflammatory remark against women in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan on live television, claiming that COVID-19 has been unleashed on humanity because of the ‘wrongdoing of women.’

The incident took place during the Ehsaas Telethon fundraising event on Thursday. Prime Minister Imran Khan was present when Maulana Tariq Jameel made these remarks. The Prime Minister did not stop him or question him for making such statements. Jameel also condemned media for disseminating lies but later apologised for that remarks. No such apology was made for his offensive remarks on women.

Human Right Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has chided the maulana for “inexplicably” correlating women’s ‘modesty’ to the COVID-19 pandemic. “HRCP is appalled at Maulana Tariq Jamil’s recent statement inexplicably correlating women’s ‘modesty’ to the Covid19 pandemic. Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society,” the body tweeted.