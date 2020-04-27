Umar Akmal banned for three years from cricket

Pakistan Cricket Control Board (PCB) has banned Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal. The Pakistani cricketer was banned from all forms of cricket for three years. He was banned after he was found guilty for failing to report match-fixing approaches.

The decision was announced by a disciplinary committee after a brief hearing of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Umar’s ban is effective from February 20, when he was provisionally suspended by the board under its anti-corruption code, which states a player must report being approached to fix games.

He was arrested in February 2014 after a scuffle with a traffic warden who stopped him for a signal violation.

Umar last represented Pakistan in two Twenty 20 internationals against Sri Lanka in Lahore last year. He has so far played 16 Tests, 121 one-day games and 84 Twenty 20s for Pakistan.