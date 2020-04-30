Covid-19 Updates: Two Indian expats died in Kuwait

Two Indian expats had died in Kuwait due to the coronavirus pandemic. The total death toll in the country has rised to 26. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA).

In the last 24 hours, 284 new cases were reported in the country. Now the total cases stand at 4024. The newly diagnosed cases include 274 in touch with previously infected people and four others linked to travel to the UK and Egypt. 150 people had recovered from the the novel coronavirus. The total recoveries has raised to 1,539.

The Kuwait News Agency, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.