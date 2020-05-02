Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 239,000 globally

As of May 1, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had spread to six continents, and approximately 239,000 people had died after contracting the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus Cases:3,400,090

Deaths: 239,566

Recovered:1,080,156

Approximately 210 countries and territories worldwide have been affected by the COVID-19 disease. The risk of infection is serious if you are in an area where there are confirmed cases, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the outbreak a pandemic. Many countries around the world have now imposed travel restrictions, but if you have recently traveled to an affected area or been in close contact with someone with the virus, you should seek medical advice and try to stay away from public places.