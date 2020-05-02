Coronavirus : UAE reports 557 new cases of COVID-19 , 6 deaths

Another 557 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 13,038, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Six more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 111.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 114 COVID-19 patients after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 2,543 of total recovered patients.